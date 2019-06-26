Menu
Matthew Lawrence Grimstone (right) leaves Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, June 24. Mr Grimstone is due back in court on July 16.
Man accused of riding horse in pub back in Gympie court

JOSH PRESTON
26th Jun 2019 12:05 AM
THE man accused of stealing a horse from the Bull 'n' Bronc at the Gympie Showgrounds in February and riding it into the Jockey Club Hotel before assaulting another man has had his case set down for a long plea date.

Matthew Lawrence Grimstone, 24, appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court this week facing one charge each for committing public nuisance, assault and unlawfully using stock from the February 9 incident.

Mr Grimstone's solicitor told the court her client intended to plead guilty to all charges but faced another delay while the prosecution waited for a victim impact statement.

He will face court again on July 16.

Gympie Times

