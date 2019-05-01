Man accused of raping, choking ex-partners

A QUEENSLAND man accused of raping two of his ex-girlfriends, choked one of them to the point of leaving her with back pains and problems swallowing, a court has been told.

The 32-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced a string of charges in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday including choking, deprivation of liberty, unlawful stalking and multiple counts of rape.

One of the alleged victims told a doctor in April last year her partner forced himself on to her, the court was told.

He choked her the next morning after she refused to drive him to work, she claimed.

The second woman was allegedly attacked in January 2016. The doctor who examined her told the court she had soft tissue swelling on the top of her head, back pains and problems swallowing.

Detective Senior Constable Paul Bennett allegedly badmouthed the man to the woman after hearing her allegations, including calling him a "horrible, horrible person" and saying he "should go away for as long as possible," statements tendered to the court reveal.

The police officer also said the defendant had "done that to every girlfriend he's had".

Sen-Const Bennett said in court this had been a "stupid" comment to make.

One of the women attempted to connect with the other on Facebook when the formal complaints were being made, the court was told.

Doctors and friends of the women also gave evidence in yesterday's committal hearing.

The hearing will determine if there is enough evidence for the matter to progress to a higher court. The hearing will continue on May 17.

The accused rapist is on bail.