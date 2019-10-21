Menu
A Northern Rivers man remains in custody on more than 70 serious allegations.
Crime

Man accused of raping, assaulting a number of women

Liana Turner
by
20th Oct 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 21st Oct 2019 7:58 AM
DOCUMENTS are outstanding in the case against a man accused of repeated rape and other violent offences against his partners.

The 47-year-old, who cannot be named, is facing a large number of charges including aggravated sexual assault, taking or detaining a person with intent to obtain advantage, sexual intercourse without consent and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The offences are alleged to have been committed against a number of women.

When the matter last went before court, the man was facing 40 charges.

This had increased to a total of 73 by the time the case returned to Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

The accused, who remains in custody, was not required to appear before court.

The DPP prosecutor said a charge certificate - which is required before the case can be moved to a higher court - had been drafted but not finalised.

He explained the person who could complete that was currently unavailable.

Defence solicitor Rod Behan clarified that certificate had been filed for two of his client's four sets of allegations.

"Two are outstanding," Mr Behan said.

Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned the matter to October 30.

Need support?

  • NSW Rape Crisis service: 1800424017 or visit nswrapecrisis.com.au.
  • 1800 RESPECT: Phone 1800737732 or visit 1800respect.org.au.
  • Lifeline: 131114 or visit lifeline.org.au.
