Man accused of murder tried to leave state, court told

A man accused of stabbing a passenger in a car and then leaving him to die on the sidewalk arranged to drive to Victoria the day after the incident, a court has heard.

For the first time, The Advertiser can identify Abdi Abdullah Ali, 29, as the man accused of murdering Matthew Scott Bristow in February this year after suppressions were lifted in the Adelaide Magistrates Court.

Mr Bristow is believed to have stumbled 200m through Prospect in the early hours of February 5 after being stabbed to the stomach before collapsing on the sidewalk on Alabama Ave. He died at the scene.

In court on Tuesday, Nick Vadasz, acting for Ali, asked the court to order a home detention report for his client.

The police prosecutor told the court that Ali and a friend had been walking home from North Adelaide when they came upon Bristow and another man.

Ali appeared to know Bristow and together all four of them got in a car and started to drive through the inner suburbs.

Police at the crime scene on Alabama Ave, Prospect, on Tuesday February 4, 2020. Picture: Mike Burton/AAP

At one stage, Bristow and Ali got out and changed positions so Ali was in the driver's seat.

He is then accused of stabbing Bristow to the chest before stopping the car to let him out, and then driving around the corner. Ali allegedly left the car and walked off while his friend drove the car away.

The prosecutor said that in the day after the incident Ali made plans to go to Victoria, even putting the clothes he had been wearing that night in the back of a friend's car.

The friend ended up going to Melbourne without him and the clothes were later recovered by Victoria Police.

SES workers at the crime scene. Picture: Mike Burton/AAP

Matthew Scott Bristow.

The prosecutor said around 100 statements had been taken but they were still waiting for DNA evidence.

Mr Vadasz said that large parts of the prosecution case were contested and that, on his instructions, Ali had left the car before the incident after being told to walk home.

The lawyer said that lengthy delays in the courts would mean his client would not have a trial until well into 2021.

Magistrate Brett Dixon refused to order a home detention report, citing the seriousness of the allegations as reasons to deny any form of bail.

Ali will appear in court again in July.

