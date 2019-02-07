Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man accused of murdering girlfriend fitted with tracking tag

by Greg Stolz
7th Feb 2019 11:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ACCUSED murderer Jayden Moorea, aka Dan Shearin, has arrived at a Gold Coast police station to have an electronic tracking device fitted.

Moorea is charged with the 2013 murder of his cheerleader girlfriend Breeana Robinson who plunged to her death from their Southport high rise balcony.

He was granted Supreme Court bail on Monday on strict conditions including that he wear a tracking device.

But no devices were available at Southport watch-house and he was released without one being fitted.

The move sparked fury from Ms Robinson's family who launched a petition demanding he be put back behind bars.

Moorea has arrived at Southport police station this morning with his lawyer to have the tracking device fitted.

breeana robinson court crime murder

Top Stories

    What the people say they want the Gympie council to do

    premium_icon What the people say they want the Gympie council to do

    News Speed control on Groundwater Rd, pothole repair near Memorial Pool, footpaths and streetlights at Cooloola Cove and at Popes Rd/Myall Street, to name a few

    • 7th Feb 2019 12:26 PM
    Woman taken to hospital after two car Valley crash

    premium_icon Woman taken to hospital after two car Valley crash

    News Cars crash on Mary Valley Highway

    • 7th Feb 2019 12:01 PM
    ‘Should never have happened’: Family’s pain after baby death

    premium_icon ‘Should never have happened’: Family’s pain after baby death

    Crime “This is the saddest day for everyone involved.”

    • 7th Feb 2019 11:47 AM
    Maleny Cheese owners speak out over feta contamination saga

    premium_icon Maleny Cheese owners speak out over feta contamination saga

    News Dairy company of 15-years speak out amidst health warning