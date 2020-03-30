Man accused of high-speed pursuit, ramming police car

A MAN has been charged after he allegedly led police on a high-speed car chase, hit a pedestrian and rammed a police car.

Police allege the man stole a Mitsubishi Lancer from a Tweed Heads until about 5pm on Saturday.

Tweed-Byron Police officers later saw the man allegedly drive through a red at the of Gray St and Kennedy Dr.

When the driver allegedly failed to stop, police initiated a pursuit of the car travelling up to 100 km/h along Kennedy Dr.

After the car was driven through a Queensland Police border-controlled roadblock at Kirra at high speed, the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.

About 10pm, the accused allegedly hit a man in the driveway of a home on Kennedy Dr, Tweed Heads, before again leaving the scene and rammed a police car.

The injured man was taken to The Tweed Hospital where he was treated for a fractured cheek and lacerations to his hip.

Tweed Heads Local Court

The stolen car was found at Currumbin Beach where the man is alleged to have carjacked another vehicle and forced the owner to drive him to Gollan Dr, Tweed Heads.

Following inquiries, officers attached to the Target Action Group (TAG) arrested a 22-year-old man at a home on Perch Place, Tweed Heads West, about 11:40pm.

The man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station, where he was charged with 10 offences.

He was charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive manner dangerous.

Aggravated break and enter with intent (three counts), police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously (two counts).

Drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, use weapon to avoid apprehension and drive while unlicensed, and take and drive conveyance.

He was refused bail in Tweed Heads Local Court on Sunday.

His case will appear in the same court on May 25.