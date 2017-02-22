Man accused of groping 14-year-old girl

A TRIAL involving the alleged groping of a 14-year-old girl by a 68-year-old man is likely to enter its third day in Gympie District Court tomorrow.

The man is known to the complainant, having been introduced as a neighbour of her father in 2013.

He subsequently became a family friend, had become both a confidant and an almost grandfatherly figure to the girl over the span of nearly two years, the trial heard.

It's alleged the man, over three separate occasions in 2015, was invited to the girl's home and while watching television in the living room, would attempt to place his hand into her underwear.

The visits, initially with the man's partner, did occasionally become a solo affair - visiting her at home while in the presence of her mother a number of times over an eight-month period.

It's alleged he made sporadic, sexually charged comments to the girl during their visits and also that on October 10, 2015, he asked to see the girl's breasts in addition to feeling under her clothing.

The man has vigorously denied the allegations, saying he took pity on the girl and she had been in regular contact with him and his partner to discuss a number of troubles she was having in her life. So frequent were these calls and texts, the man testified, he had asked her on more than one occasion to stop.

The second day of the trial ended with the closing remarks of the defence, prosecution and judge, leaving the jury to deliberate overnight.

A verdict is expected early tomorrow morning.