Man accused of bizarre raid on sex shop

A thief used a stolen ute to ram raid an adult store before taking off with sex toys and lingerie, police allege.

Shane Anthony Horne, 35, is charged with enter premise and commit indictable offence by break and unlawful possession of restricted drugs and other offences.

He unsuccessfully applied for bail in Southport Magistrates Court in October.

Police allege Horne used a stolen Toyota HiLux to smash through the front doors at low speed of the Playhouse Adult Store at Labrador on April 5, 2020.

He is accused of taking a number of sex toys and lingerie from inside the store before returning to the car.

Horne was arrested five days later.

He was also charged with the possession of a restricted drug after allegedly found with a single Viagra tablet months before.

Police allege Horne told officers he had bought the pill - which he claimed was a synthetic Viagra erection tablet - from another Gold Coast adult shop.

He allegedly told officers he did not realise he needed a prescription. The sex shop did not stock the drug, police allege.

Horne has been in custody since May.

Outside of court in October, Horne's solicitor Michael Gatenby, of Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, said he argued bail because his client had served enough time in custody and had stopped his drug use.

The matter was briefly mentioned in court on Tuesday.

It will next be heard on November 24.

