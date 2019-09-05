Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW Police established Strike Force Kiowa to investigate the deaths of two people in a fatal crash.
NSW Police established Strike Force Kiowa to investigate the deaths of two people in a fatal crash. Frank Redward
Crime

Man accused of bikie murders could face more charges

Jarrard Potter
by
4th Sep 2019 4:30 PM | Updated: 5th Sep 2019 4:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOUTH Grafton man faced with two murder charges over a fiery crash that killed two bikies last year might face further charges.

James Kevin Cook appeared on Tuesday in Grafton Local Court, where prosecutors applied for an adjournment to allow investigators more time to gather evidence for potential further charges.

Crown prosecutors indicated they might charge the 34-year-old with commercial drug-supply charges and firearm offences.

NSW Police established Strike Force Kiowa to investigate the deaths of two people in a fatal crash near Halfway Creek, 20km south of Grafton, in December last year.

Daniel Elliott, 42, a Nomads gang member from Grafton, and his associate, 29-year-old Jared Ward from nearby Tucabia, died at the scene and a 39-year-old woman, who was also in the vehicle, had to be airlifted to the Gold Coast.

Following investigations by the strike force, Mr Cook was arrested and charged with murder in July.

Police allege that during the investigations of the two deaths, strike force investigators identified a significant drug supply syndicate in the Grafton and South Grafton areas.

Mr Cook's matter will next appear in Grafton Local Court on November 5.

clarence crime coffs/clarence police district editors picks grafton court grafton local court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Push is on to cap car, camper numbers at Teewah Beach

    premium_icon Push is on to cap car, camper numbers at Teewah Beach

    News Teewah and Cooloola Working Group meets with Minister, asks that numbers be capped

    Council told to release report it tried to keep secret

    premium_icon Council told to release report it tried to keep secret

    Council News Report can't be characterised as confidential, commission finds.

    ‘I’m going to slash your tyres …’: Wild morning in Pomona

    premium_icon ‘I’m going to slash your tyres …’: Wild morning in Pomona

    News A Pomona man who threatened and abused campers at Pomona Showgrounds has narrowly...

    PERRETT: Commercial fishing jobs 'are under threat'

    premium_icon PERRETT: Commercial fishing jobs 'are under threat'

    News Hundreds of jobs are under threat, according to Tony Perrett.