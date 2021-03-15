Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Clinton Brian Williams, 39, is accused of the 2013 murder of Dennis Dalton in Goonellabah.
Clinton Brian Williams, 39, is accused of the 2013 murder of Dennis Dalton in Goonellabah.
Crime

Man accused of baseball bat murder planned to apply for bail

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
14th Mar 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 15th Mar 2021 6:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The case relating to the alleged murder of a Goonellabah man with a baseball bat in 2013 has been mentioned in the Tweed Heads Local Court.

Clinton Brian Williams, 39, is accused of the murder of Dennis Dalton.

It is alleged Mr Dalton and Mr Williams were involved in a fight on June 6, 2013 in the early hours of the morning.

Police will allege 29-year-old Mr Dalton was found at 5.30am with severe head injuries at the front of his Goonellabah home.

It is alleged Mr Dalton sustained these injuries as a result of Mr Williams using a baseball bat to forcibly strike his head in what was their third altercation of the night.

Clinton Brian Williams, 39, is accused of the 2013 murder of Dennis Dalton in Goonellabah.
Clinton Brian Williams, 39, is accused of the 2013 murder of Dennis Dalton in Goonellabah.

 

Mr Dalton was taken to Lismore Base Hospital before being transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital, where he died on Tuesday, June 25, 2013.

Mr Williams' defence lawyer told the Tweed Heads Local Court last week her client had intended to apply for release on bail, however had withdrawn the application.

Mr Williams did not appear and remains in custody.

The matter was adjourned to the Lismore Local Court and is next listed for committal on March 29.

More Stories

goonellabah murder accussed northern rivers crime tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why sex crimes happen more often in places like Gympie

        Premium Content Why sex crimes happen more often in places like Gympie

        News It’s a little known fact that regional areas experience higher sexual assault and abuse rates than cities, and the reason why will make you shake your head

        NAB in search of Gympie employees to work from home

        Premium Content NAB in search of Gympie employees to work from home

        Business Find out how you can become one of NAB Gympie’s newest employees with the...

        • 15th Mar 2021 5:30 AM
        Century old country shop to get surprise resurrection

        Premium Content Century old country shop to get surprise resurrection

        Business Growth in the Goomeri business community is full steam ahead with a historic cafe...

        Covid positive patients flown into Coast from far north

        Premium Content Covid positive patients flown into Coast from far north

        Health Two COVID-19 positive patients have been flown into the Sunshine Coast from the...