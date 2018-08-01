Man accused of attempted kidnapping calling the Coast home

Dean McGlinchey has been bailed to Noosa ahead of his trial in New South Wales. Mr McGlinchey is accused of attempted kidnapping and assault.

A FORMER Sydney rugby league player accused of violently attempting to kidnap a woman from a train station has been granted bail to the Sunshine Coast ahead of his trial.

The Sunshine Coast Daily can exclusively reveal Dean McGlinchey, 27, is living in Pomona with his mother and is banned from returning to New South Wales unless he needs to attend court or see his lawyers.

Mr McGlinchey was charged with attempted kidnapping after he allegedly approached a woman at the Burwood railway station on June 4, 2017, grabbed her and dragged her across the road, as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.

He then allegedly punched the 27-year-old woman in the face and shoved her in the back of his car.

She got away when a passing driver stopped to help before Mr McGlinchey drove away, police allege.

A week later he's accused of assaulting a 54-year-old man at the Time and Tide Hotel in Dee Why by hitting him with a bar stool.

The man was rendered unconscious and his tooth knocked out.

The alleged incident occurred just an hour after Mr McGlinchey is accused of assaulting two other men in Terrey Hills.

Mr McGlinchey was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of common assault, affray, and drink driving after the alleged incident.

In February, Fairfax reported the Downing Centre District Court heard Mr McGlinchey had escaped from a mental health facility in Queensland before his alleged crimes.

Further conditions of Mr McGlinchey's bail mean he must report to the Noosa Heads police station three times a week and not come within 500m of any airport or recognised overseas departure point.

Mr McGlinchey's six charges will go to trial in NSW on October 2 this year with the hearing expected to take seven days.

Mr McGlinchey previously played for a number of Sydney football teams including the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs reserve grade in 2011.

He's also listed online as playing one game for the Noosa District Rugby League Club in May.

The team's coach Ron Greentree said he "had no idea" about the charges against Mr McGlinchey who he described as "very quiet".

"(He was) sort of reserved and almost introverted when he's around the others."

Mr Greentree said Mr McGlinchey had played a game for the team early in 2017 then "disappeared" before coming back this year.