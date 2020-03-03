Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man abuses police, ambos helping stabbing victim

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
3rd Mar 2020 9:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who interfered with police and paramedics who were treating a person who had been stabbed in the back on New Year’s Eve was fined in Gympie Magistrates Court.

Harry James McGrath, 19, of Rainbow Beach was abusive to police and tried to hit out at an ambulance officer attending to the stabbing victim at 11.20pm on Rainbow Beach Rd, the court heard.

MORE GYMPIE COURT:

I’ll put a bullet in your head’ Ex-gym owner’s vile threats

Woman caught in midnight charity theft

“If you c---- won’t do your job, we’ll do it for you,” he was heard to yell at officers.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan acknowledged McGrath had nothing to do with the incident and no previous criminal history but said his behaviour on the night was “quite bad”.

REVEALED: Gympie’s worst 22 drink drivers since last year

McGrath’s lawyer said the teen had mixed medication he was on for a shoulder injury with alcohol on the evening.

“Intoxication by medicine and alcohol is no excuse,” Magistrate Callaghan said.

He fined the teen $300 for obstructing police. No conviction was recorded.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'I'll put a bullet in your head' Ex-gym owner's vile threats

        premium_icon 'I'll put a bullet in your head' Ex-gym owner's vile threats...

        News The Gympie businessman and body builder threatened to put a bullet in the head of a well known Gympie businesswoman

        Gympie businessman reveals disruption caused by coronavirus

        premium_icon Gympie businessman reveals disruption caused by coronavirus

        News Shipping from Asia, especially China via New Zealand has been severely disrupted...

        Woman ‘hanging out' car window in serious Kybong crash

        premium_icon Woman ‘hanging out' car window in serious Kybong crash

        News A woman, who was on her way to pick up her children, was badly injured when her car...

        • 3rd Mar 2020 9:05 AM
        YOU DECIDE: Everyone running for Gympie council so far

        premium_icon YOU DECIDE: Everyone running for Gympie council so far

        News Former state candidates, ex-councillors and businessmen are vying for a spot on the...