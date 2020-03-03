Man abuses police, ambos helping stabbing victim

A MAN who interfered with police and paramedics who were treating a person who had been stabbed in the back on New Year’s Eve was fined in Gympie Magistrates Court.

Harry James McGrath, 19, of Rainbow Beach was abusive to police and tried to hit out at an ambulance officer attending to the stabbing victim at 11.20pm on Rainbow Beach Rd, the court heard.

MORE GYMPIE COURT:

‘I’ll put a bullet in your head’ Ex-gym owner’s vile threats

Woman caught in midnight charity theft

“If you c---- won’t do your job, we’ll do it for you,” he was heard to yell at officers.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan acknowledged McGrath had nothing to do with the incident and no previous criminal history but said his behaviour on the night was “quite bad”.

REVEALED: Gympie’s worst 22 drink drivers since last year

McGrath’s lawyer said the teen had mixed medication he was on for a shoulder injury with alcohol on the evening.

“Intoxication by medicine and alcohol is no excuse,” Magistrate Callaghan said.

He fined the teen $300 for obstructing police. No conviction was recorded.