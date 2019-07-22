Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services
TSV Generic Emergency Services
Crime

Man, 83, charged with wife’s murder

22nd Jul 2019 5:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 83-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his wife in Logan in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police were called to a house on Kingston Road, Kingston around 1am to reports an 82-year-old woman was found dead in her bedroom.

The 83-year-old was taken into custody and questioned throughout last night and today, with police requiring the assistance of an interpreter.

He has been charged with one count of murder and will appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court tomorrow.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane crime murder queensland

Top Stories

    Incredible life of Gympie man who escaped East Germany

    premium_icon Incredible life of Gympie man who escaped East Germany

    News Tragedy, loss, triumph and survival in a life of international adventure that ended with a happy retirement in the Gympie region

    Noosa behind push for a reduction in professional fishing

    premium_icon Noosa behind push for a reduction in professional fishing

    News 'It's the beginning of the journey here that we're on'

    PHOTOS: Kids show talent at rugby league carnival

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Kids show talent at rugby league carnival

    Rugby League PHOTO GALLERY: Junior NRL teams travelled from across the state