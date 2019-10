The man appeared in court today after being accused of making a fake bomb threat.

The man appeared in court today after being accused of making a fake bomb threat. Mike Knott BUN020419COU5

LESTER Reginald Smith fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court today accused of making a fake bomb threat.

The 78-year-old allegedly made a false statement that there was an explosive in JB Hi-Fi on December 23 last year.

Smith contested the charge and a brief of evidence was ordered to be sent to him in the coming months.

He will face court again on December 19, facing one charge of bomb hoax - falsely state/inform bomb present.