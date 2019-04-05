Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
His alleged attacker, Townsville man Christopher Martin Woods, was charged with attempted murder.
His alleged attacker, Townsville man Christopher Martin Woods, was charged with attempted murder.
Crime

Man, 67, dies six weeks after he was stabbed in Bay motel

Annie Perets
by
4th Apr 2019 5:25 PM | Updated: 5th Apr 2019 4:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VICTIM of an alleged stabbing inside a Hervey Bay motel room died six weeks after he was attacked, a court has heard.   

The 67-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds, including to his back and neck, following an altercation on November 2 last year.   

He died mid-December last year.  

His alleged attacker, Townsville man Christopher Martin Woods, was charged with attempted murder.  

On Thursday, Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard the 47-year-old man could face a more serious charge following the man's death.  

Police prosecutor Kathryn Stagoll asked for an adjournment so Mr Woods' charges could be confirmed.   

The 67-year-old alleged victim was rushed to hospital in a critical condition following the evening altercation at the motel, located on the Esplanade in Urangan.  

Mr Woods appeared in court yesterday by a video link from custody.   

During Mr Woods' unsuccessful bail application in November, the court heard Mr Woods claimed he was acting in self-defence.   

Mr Woods' case will return to Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on April 18.   

fccourt fccrime fraser coast chronicle
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    MP warns of impending 'day of action' by animal activists

    premium_icon MP warns of impending 'day of action' by animal activists

    News The time for talk is over, says Shadow Ag Minister and Gympie MP Tony Perrett

    Cooloola Coast trees hacked down in Esplanade destruction

    premium_icon Cooloola Coast trees hacked down in Esplanade destruction

    News Council investgating claimed night vandalism at Tin Can Bay

    Unreliable, inadequate Gympie train services in spotlight

    premium_icon Unreliable, inadequate Gympie train services in spotlight

    News State MP says he has received many complaints

    BUSTED: 5 Gympie drink, drug drivers face court

    premium_icon BUSTED: 5 Gympie drink, drug drivers face court

    News Shawn Jason Edwards was unlucky, blowing just .051.