Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police seal off a road during the chaos overnight. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Police seal off a road during the chaos overnight. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
News

Man, 61, held over NSW road rampage

27th Jul 2019 7:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 61-year-old man has been arrested after a road rampage that saw him strike several vehicles, almost hit pedestrians, and spark a police pursuit in Sydney's south.

Early on Saturday, the man was driving on East Street in Sutherland when he collided with three vehicles.

Passers-by surrounded the car but the man mounted the footpath and drove off, almost hitting the people in the process.

Paramedics tend to two men trapped in their vehicle. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Paramedics tend to two men trapped in their vehicle. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
An injured man is stretchered to a waiting ambulance. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
An injured man is stretchered to a waiting ambulance. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

 

 

 

One of the badly damaged vehicles. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
One of the badly damaged vehicles. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

 

 

He then rammed another vehicle at some traffic lights before police began a pursuit. A short while later, the man stopped his car at an intersection and was arrested.

In responding to the incident, a police vehicle collided with a car.

 

The man was driving on East Street, Sutherland when he collided with three vehicles. . Picture: Gordon McComiskie
The man was driving on East Street, Sutherland when he collided with three vehicles. . Picture: Gordon McComiskie

 

The male driver of the patrol car was taken to hospital for observation. His passenger was uninjured.

The driver of the car, a 25-year-old man, suffered minor lacerations.

The crash will be investigated.

editors picks rampage road sydney

Top Stories

    How Fraser Island spider venom can keep a heart alive

    premium_icon How Fraser Island spider venom can keep a heart alive

    News As soon as a heart leaves it's donor it begins to die, meaning that hearts can only be kept for a few hours before a transplant.

    Man jailed after robbery spree hits Gympie businesses hard

    premium_icon Man jailed after robbery spree hits Gympie businesses hard

    News He caused about $11,000 in losses to the local businesses.

    Bringing health and sunshine to life's darkest moments

    premium_icon Bringing health and sunshine to life's darkest moments

    News Meet two women taking urgent medical care to the streets

    Debate stalls naming of new $2m Gympie region facility

    premium_icon Debate stalls naming of new $2m Gympie region facility

    Council News Questions raised over timing, community support.