Man, 50, airlifted after roof fall near Gympie

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a man in his 50s from a private property near Gympie.

The man had been working on his roof this afternoon when he fell approximately three metres and suffered suspected spinal injuries.

Paramedics attend the man at the Gympie region property before he was airlifted to hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were the first to attend the scene, initially assessing the patient.

Sunshine Coast based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the mission at 3:26pm and arrived shortly after to administer further treatment.

The patient was transported in a stable condition to Nambour Hospital.