Man, 46, charged over alleged bakery heist

Crust Bakery at Mountain Creek was the scene of an alleged armed robbery.

Crust Bakery at Mountain Creek was the scene of an alleged armed robbery.

A FORTY-SIX-year-old Parrearra man has been arrested and charged by detectives, after an investigation into an armed robbery of a Mountain Creek bakery.

The man is alleged to have robbed the bakery on September 9, when he allegedly entered the Karawatha Drive business about 7.50am armed with a knife and demanded money from an 18-year-old woman working at the bakery.

The teen complied and the man was alleged to have then fled on foot.

He'd last been seen heading towards the Molokai Drive area, and police sought dashcam footage from motorists, as they searched for the suspect.

Criminal Investigation Branch detectives arrested the 46-year-old man at a home in Parrearra on Saturday.

He was charged with armed robbery and was set to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on November 8.