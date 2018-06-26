Man, 46, arrested over Glenwood shooting faces court

A MAN arrested over the alleged shooting of a neighbour in Glenwood on June 15 has faced court.



Dale Ryan, 46, appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court via videolink yesterday, charged with a number of weapon and drug offences.



It was Mr Ryan's third court appearance since the incident and he once again did not lodge a bail application.



He told the court he had secured legal representation from a law firm in Noosaville, but his lawyer did not answer the phone when attempts were made to contact him.



The matter was adjourned until July 9.



Police were called to a Glenwood property on June 15 where a man had allegedly received superficial buckshot wounds to his leg, arm and torso.



A crime scene was established at the home on Beckmanns Rd and detectives spent the day searching the property, including a large container in the yard.



Mr Ryan was charged with dangerous conduct with a weapon, producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, two counts of unlawful weapon possession, possessing explosives, and possessing a drug utensil.



On the day of the incident, neighbours reported hearing four shots about 9.30am.

