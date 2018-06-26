Menu
Man, 46, arrested over Glenwood shooting faces court

Carlie Walker
by
26th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
A MAN arrested over the alleged shooting of a neighbour in Glenwood on June 15 has faced court.

Dale Ryan, 46, appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court via videolink yesterday, charged with a number of weapon and drug offences.

It was Mr Ryan's third court appearance since the incident and he once again did not lodge a bail application.

He told the court he had secured legal representation from a law firm in Noosaville, but his lawyer did not answer the phone when attempts were made to contact him.

The matter was adjourned until July 9.

Police were called to a Glenwood property on June 15 where a man had allegedly received superficial buckshot wounds to his leg, arm and torso.

A crime scene was established at the home on Beckmanns Rd and detectives spent the day searching the property, including a large container in the yard.

Mr Ryan was charged with dangerous conduct with a weapon, producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, two counts of unlawful weapon possession, possessing explosives, and possessing a drug utensil.

On the day of the incident, neighbours reported hearing four shots about 9.30am.
 

fccourt fcpolice glenwood shooting
