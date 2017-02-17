Man, 35, remanded on 42 charges in Gympie

A STRING of offences allegedly committed over an area from Yeppoon to Noosa caused consternation in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

They included 42 charges against one man, aged 35, including the alleged armed robbery of the Glenwood service station in December.

His alleged offences covered an area from Maryborough to Cooroy.

The court was told it was difficult for police to recommend which court he should be remanded to because of the far flung court districts, from Maryborough to Noosa, in which the offences were allegedly committed.

The man, Harley James Grambower, was remanded to appear in the court again on April 3, after the court was told his charges were the same as some against another defendant called Leis.

Three people called Leis were also remanded to the same date on a range of sometimes similar charges.

They were Ashley David Percy Will Leis, 25, of Veteran, Jessica May Leis, 28 of Gympie, and Joseph George Leis, 19 of Gympie.

One of those charges alleges an offence at Yeppoon.

Police told the court Grambower had committed offences "all over,” in Gympie, Noosa, Cooroy and Pomona.

"We've got a couple from Maryborough too, your Honour,” said a defence solicitor.

This made it difficult to decide what court should hear the charges, which would normally be held in the jurisdiction in which they were allegedly committed.

Grambower's charges include robbery and attempted robbery , both with actual violence while armed and in company, dangerous driving, breaking and entering with criminal intent, breaking and entering and committing an offence, unlawful use of motor vehicles, stealing, disqualified driving, possessing tainted property, drug possession and receiving tainted property.

Ashley Leis is charged with break and enter and committing an offence, failing to dispose of a needle, possession of tainted property, possession of drug utensils, drug possession, receiving tainted property, stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of an item used in commission of a crime.

Jessica May Leiss is charged with unlawful use and damage to vehicles, entering to commit a crime, unlawful stalking or threatening and breach of bail.

Joseph George Leis is charged with breaching bail, break and enter, unlawful use of vehicles and breach of bail.

Magistrate M Bice adjourned all the matters to Gympie Magistrates Court on April 3.

All were remanded in custody.

Full details of the charges were not read out in court.