Police arrested the man at Caltex at 7.30pm.
Man, 35, charged after Calliope crime spree

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
16th Nov 2020 7:43 AM
A CALLIDE man has been charged with six offences including serious assault and possessing dangerous drugs after going on a crime spree in Calliope last night.

The man, 35, attempted to rob Caltex Calliope, McDonald's Calliope Travel Centre and Puma Calliope.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police arrested the man at Caltex at 7.30pm.

He said the man had stolen items from the Puma station, and punched a person at the premises.

The man was charged with serious assault, assault occasioning bodily harm, common assault, enter premises and commit indictable offence, wilful damage and possess dangerous drugs.

The man is expected to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

