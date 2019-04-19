Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 26-year-old man has died in a motorcycle accident at Bulimba, in Brisbane, this morning.
A 26-year-old man has died in a motorcycle accident at Bulimba, in Brisbane, this morning.
News

First road fatality of Easter long weekend

by Nic Darveniza
19th Apr 2019 10:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 26-year-old man has been killed in a motorbike crash early this morning.

The Cornubia man died at the scene of the accident on Lytton Rd at Bulimba.

Emergency services were called to the incident just before 5.30am.

Two bystanders were taking to hospital.

Police are investigating and are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dash cam vision to contact police.

It is believed to be the first road fatality of the Easter long weekend.

More Stories

Show More
easter weekend editors picks fatal crash motorcycle police investigation

Top Stories

    'Our worst nightmare': Advocates devastated by dingo attack

    premium_icon 'Our worst nightmare': Advocates devastated by dingo attack

    News The 14-month-old boy was dragged from his parent's campervan during the attack and was left with a skull fracture and puncture wounds to his head and neck.

    • 19th Apr 2019 11:00 AM
    O'Brien backs jail crackdown on animal rights agitators

    premium_icon O'Brien backs jail crackdown on animal rights agitators

    Politics Wide Bay MP says activists hypocritical in treatment of farmers.

    Second Stirling Homes ex-director in Gympie court

    premium_icon Second Stirling Homes ex-director in Gympie court

    News Charged with driving while unlicensed for demerit points