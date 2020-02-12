Man, 25, flown to hospital with gunshot wounds

INVESTIGATING: Maryborough CIB and multiple ambulance units rushed to a Gympie region property earlier this after with reports a man had wounds to his knees. Photo: File

A 25-YEAR-OLD man has been flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition after receiving “gunshot wounds to his leg” on a property north of Gympie.

Maryborough CIB, multiple police cars and three ambulance units rushed to Talegalla Weir at Bauple just after 3pm, responding to reports a man had been seriously injured.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was flown to hospital shortly after 6pm by rescue helicopter, being treated for gunshot wounds.

It’s not yet clear what type of gun was used, or if another person was responsible for the shooting.

A Queensland Police Media spokeswoman confirmed an incident did occur and that they were investigating.

“Police are still making inquiries,” the spokeswoman said.

More details to come.