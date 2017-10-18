24°
Man, 25, arrested over Monkland St carjacking

NSW police at Coffs Harbour boat ramp. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
Trevor Veale
by Shelley Strachan

A 25-year-old Dalby man has been charged with armed robbery and a swag of other offences in relation to several incidents, including an alleged car jacking in Monkland St in Gympie last Sunday, October 8.

A Queensland Police Service Media spokeswoman confirmed yesterday Jeffrey Slade, 25, will face Dalby Magistrates Court today (October 19) on three counts of armed robbery and stealing, two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and disqualified driving.

He will also face one count each of fail to stop a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, enter premises and commit indictable offence and fail to stop, the QPS said.

The man was charged following the alleged armed robbery of a service station in Dalby on Monday night. Police will allege that at 7.45pm on Monday a man armed with a knife entered the Drayton St petrol station in Dalby and demanded cash from two staff members.

He left the scene with a quantity of cash, the QPS said.

The man was located by police at 1.10pm yesterday in a Chinchilla motel room.

