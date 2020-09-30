Menu
Man, 20, with seven alleged underage victims of sex crimes

Kerri-Anne Mesner
30th Sep 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:58 AM
A YOUNG Rockhampton man is facing serious charges in relation to alleged sexual activities and internet use to procure underage victims.

The 20-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons at this stage, was granted bail last week after 15 more charges were laid following six original charges in relation to alleged sexual activities and online procuring of underage victims.

The charges include rape, indecent treatment of children (expose and photograph), carnal knowledge, using the internet to procure children under 16 and using the internet to procure children and intentionally meeting them.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said there were seven alleged victims all under the age of 16.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the new charges arose from complaints and mobile examination.

The man's matters were adjourned until November 18.

alleged rape indecent treatment of a child under 16 rockhampton magistrates court unlawful carnal knowledge
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

