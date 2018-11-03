Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LifeFlight Generic
LifeFlight Generic Tobi Loftus
News

Man, 20, to be airlifted after motorbike crash at Brooloo

JOSH PRESTON
by
3rd Nov 2018 5:10 PM

A SERIOUS motorbike crash at Brooloo this afternoon has left a 20-year-old male in need of helicopter transport to hospital.

Emergency service crews responded to reports of the single vehicle crash on Mary Valley Road at about 2:51pm and found the young man suffering head and chest injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a helicopter had been dispatched to the scene and remained there while crews prepared the patient for transport.

The spokeswoman did not confirm the extent of the man's injuries or which hospital he would be flown to.

A Gympie Police officer said traffic was no longer being impacted by the crash.

This is a developing story. More information as it comes to hand.

SNAKE BITE VICTIM HOSPITALISED

A person was taken to Gympie Hospital with unknown injuries after being bitten by a snake at a Monkland property this morning at around 11:29.

QAS could not confirm what type of snake was involved in the attack, or how serious the patient's injuries were.

A QAS spokeswoman said the snake had not been sighted by people at the scene.

airlifted to hospital brooloo gympie crashes gympie news gympie police gympie region lifeflight motorbike crash queensland ambulace service serious crash single motorbike crash single vehicle crash
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Pig racing to cause squealing spectacle in Gympie

    Pig racing to cause squealing spectacle in Gympie

    News 'It is something different for the community to see and a bit of a novelty'

    Why these 'MoBros' are running 1440km this Movember

    premium_icon Why these 'MoBros' are running 1440km this Movember

    News "Those numbers were really full on, and the problem hit home a bit.”

    Local Partners