Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man, 19, killed in collision with truck on Gympie Road

Mark Furler
by
4th Sep 2019 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man has lost his life after his car collided with a truck on Gympie Road at Aspley on Wednesday morning.

Police said the 19-year-old was killed at the intersection of Gympie Road and Webster Road just after midnight.

It is believed the Kelvin Grove man was the driver of a Toyota Celica sedan, when it collided with a truck.

The 55-year-old driver of the truck was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating the cause of the crash.

The crash comes after another fatality at Tweed Heads involving an alleged hit and run which sparked a dramatic Brisbane Airport arrest.

More Stories

Show More
aspley editors picks gympie road kelvin grove
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Rescuers’ hands tied as hundreds of roos slowly die

    premium_icon Rescuers’ hands tied as hundreds of roos slowly die

    News Animal rescuers have evacuated a handful of surviving joeys after the Bribie Island fires — but say they could have done much more had they been allowed.

    IN PHOTOS: Unsung hero wins historic Gympie Devils award

    premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Unsung hero wins historic Gympie Devils award

    News The trophy came at the club's presentation night on Saturday.

    Gympie council opts to keep results of staff surveys secret

    premium_icon Gympie council opts to keep results of staff surveys secret

    Council News RTI refused, but other councils have released theirs.

    UPDATE: Goomeri water supply still not secure

    premium_icon UPDATE: Goomeri water supply still not secure

    Council News Trucks still needed to haul water in to regional town.