Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOT TOLERATED: Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan charged a foul-mouthed defendant with contempt of court on Monday.
NOT TOLERATED: Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan charged a foul-mouthed defendant with contempt of court on Monday. Renee Albrecht
News

Man, 19, calls magistrate a 'd***head'

JOSH PRESTON
by
24th Apr 2018 12:21 PM

MAGISTRATE Chris Callaghan has charged a foul-mouthed defendant with contempt of court following yet another tirade during yesterday's re-appearance.

Jennson Maxwell McEwan, 19, appeared via videolink at Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, facing one charge of possessing dangerous drugs and multiple of trespassing at a vacant Gympie residence.

PREVIOUS OUTBURST: Courtroom swearing scolded

Mr McEwan called Mr Callaghan a "d***head" and walked out of camera shot less than ten minutes after apologising for last Tuesday's outburst, in which he dropped the f-bomb multiple times.

"I apologise for that, I was in a bad mood," Mr McEwan said as the facts of the matter were considered.

Mr Callaghan soon stood the matter down so police prosecutors could access SPER records to determine how much of the $3,000+ fines Mr McEwan still owed from past offences, prompting the defendant to lose his temper.

"What the f**k for?" Mr McEwan asked.

"There you go again," Mr Callaghan replied, before questioning the authenticity of Mr McEwan's apology.

"You're just doing my head in, man," Mr McEwan responded.

"You're a d***head."

After previously failing to appear at his initial mention last Monday, Mr McEwan repeatedly swore when he was brought before the court in police custody the next day.

He received his first warning when he offered expletive-laden excuses for his absence, but failed to control himself when Mr Callaghan adjourned the matter and deemed him an "unacceptable risk" for release due to a "significant" criminal history.

He was due to appear once again this morning at 9am.

foul language gympie court gympie magistrates court gympie region swearing
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: 22 per cent of home buyers blow their budgets

    REVEALED: 22 per cent of home buyers blow their budgets

    Property SOME people spent $150,000 more than they planned, with many saying they just fell in love with a particular property or underestimated the costs.

    • 24th Apr 2018 12:44 PM
    Home loan customers forced to find $7000

    premium_icon Home loan customers forced to find $7000

    Business This jump in repayments is “a nontrivial sum for the household concerned.”

    Council has put a price on Widgee jobs and it's not much

    Council has put a price on Widgee jobs and it's not much

    Opinion Questions linger over impact of regional businesses.

    YOUR GUIDE: Anzac Day services in the Gympie region

    YOUR GUIDE: Anzac Day services in the Gympie region

    News Where you can commemorate Anzac Day 2018 in the Gympie region

    Local Partners