Man, 19, calls magistrate a 'd***head'

MAGISTRATE Chris Callaghan has charged a foul-mouthed defendant with contempt of court following yet another tirade during yesterday's re-appearance.

Jennson Maxwell McEwan, 19, appeared via videolink at Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, facing one charge of possessing dangerous drugs and multiple of trespassing at a vacant Gympie residence.

Mr McEwan called Mr Callaghan a "d***head" and walked out of camera shot less than ten minutes after apologising for last Tuesday's outburst, in which he dropped the f-bomb multiple times.

"I apologise for that, I was in a bad mood," Mr McEwan said as the facts of the matter were considered.

Mr Callaghan soon stood the matter down so police prosecutors could access SPER records to determine how much of the $3,000+ fines Mr McEwan still owed from past offences, prompting the defendant to lose his temper.

"What the f**k for?" Mr McEwan asked.

"There you go again," Mr Callaghan replied, before questioning the authenticity of Mr McEwan's apology.

"You're just doing my head in, man," Mr McEwan responded.

"You're a d***head."

After previously failing to appear at his initial mention last Monday, Mr McEwan repeatedly swore when he was brought before the court in police custody the next day.

He received his first warning when he offered expletive-laden excuses for his absence, but failed to control himself when Mr Callaghan adjourned the matter and deemed him an "unacceptable risk" for release due to a "significant" criminal history.

He was due to appear once again this morning at 9am.