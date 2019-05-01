Menu
IN MOURNING: The Maleny community has remembered Colin "Magik" Hastie as a "beautiful soul" who "wouldn't hurt a fly" after he died earlier this month. Facebook
Maleny legend Magik Col allegedly tortured before death

Amber Hooker
1st May 2019 5:23 PM
A WOMAN charged with the manslaughter of Maleny man Colin Scott Hastie also allegedly tortured him in his home before he died.

Danielle Sheryl Erica Beutel, 40, remained in custody and did not appear as the new charge was mentioned before the Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday.

Police allege Ms Beutel tortured Mr Hastie at his Macadamia Dr home between April 9 until his death.

A teenage boy delivering pamphlets found the 63-year-old slumped outside his home on Tuesday, April 16 and he later died at the Maleny Hospital.

Police allege Mr Hastie suffered a "prolonged assault" by Ms Beutel, who was known to him and lived nearby.

 

Colin Hastie was found slumped outside his home on Macadamia Dr, Maleny on April 16. Patrick Woods

Defence lawyer Mark Dixon represented Ms Beutel during her first mention before the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on April 17, and indicated she would apply for bail on the manslaughter charge.

Ms Beutel did not appear today and did not apply for bail.

She has not entered pleas on either charge, nor has she been required.

Ms Beutel was remanded in custody for her matter to be further mentioned at a committal callover on July 19.

Mr Hastie's death has rocked the hinterland town he called home for 28 years.

Hundreds of Maleny residents gathered at Tesch Park on the weekend to celebrate the life of Colin "Magik" Hastie, who was also known to some as the Philosopher of Maple Street.

Attendees wrote messages for Mr Hastie and his family on cards that were hung in a tree.

