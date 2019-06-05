‘The greatest challenge of his career’: Mal’s Game I guide
FROM the man who can ignite Queensland's State of Origin challenge to the Maroons' nemesis, MAL MENINGA gives player-by-player breakdown of Game One.
Fullback: Kalyn Ponga
Age: 21
Height: 184cm
Weight: 92kg
Origins: 1
Origin tries: 0
Gets his chance at fullback following the retirement of Billy Slater and I'm really excited about watching him make the custodian role his own. One of Queensland most dangerous runners of the ball.
Winger: Corey Oates
Age: 24
Height: 192cm
Weight: 105kg
Origins: 5
Origin tries: 2
Big, strong, fast and must get the sets off to a good start, which he does at club level. Important part of the kick return team but also dangerous at the other end of the field when in sight of the tryline.
Centre: Michael Morgan
Age: 27
Height: 185cm
Weight: 94kg
Origins: 9
Origin tries: 1
Competitive, reliable and loves winning. Normally plays in the halves but will handle the centres well. Quick with good defensive skills and talks well. An asset to the side wherever he plays.
Centre: Will Chambers
Age: 30
Height: 190cm
Weight: 100kg
Origins: 10
Origin tries: 2
This will be one of the greatest challenges of his career against Latrell Mitchell, who is looking forward to the showdown in the centres. His battle with Mitchell will be one of the key clashes of the match and whoever wins that will go a long way towards winning the game
Winger: Dane Gagai
Age: 28
Height: 182cm
Weight: 92kg
Origins: 10
Origin tries: 9
Mr Reliable. Always gets the sets off to a great start, his ball running efforts are tremendous and has a quick play the ball. Always seems to rise to the occasion at Origin level.
Five-eighth: Cameron Munster
Age: 24
Height: 185cm
Weight: 89kg
Origins: 4
Origin tries: 0
One of the key men for the Maroons. His combination with Daly Cherry-Evans will allow him to play his natural game, which is instinctive. The more time he has with the ball in his hands the better.
Halfback: Daly Cherry-Evans (c)
Age: 30
Height: 183cm
Weight: 85kg
Origins: 7
Origin tries: 1
Leads the team not only with the 'c' next to his name but with the game plan. His kicking game is going to be really important to the success of the team and his energy around the football will be crucial.
Prop: Jai Arrow
Age: 23
Height: 189cm
Weight: 101kg
Origins: 3
Origin tries: 0
Just has to keep doing what he does well week in, week out for the Titans. He is a strong, young buck who makes his meters and doesn't miss tackles. Tireless and tenacious.
Hooker: Ben Hunt
Age: 29
Height: 178cm
Weight: 87kg
Origins: 4
Origin tries: 0
Really excited about Hunt playing at No.9. He offers all the skills you want in a hooker. Want to see him running the footy as often as he can. His passing game is crucial.
Prop: Josh Papalii
Age: 27
Height: 182cm
Weight: 112kg
Origins: 12
Origin tries: 1
Has a huge work ethic and a big motor. Makes metres and breaks tackles. One of the more experienced forwards in the Maroons pack and has to play like it.
Second-row: Felise Kaufusi
Age: 26
Height: 189cm
Weight: 109kg
Origins: 3
Origin tries: 0
Plays on the right edge for Melbourne but moves to the left edge, and can't let it disrupt his natural game. Defensively he is outstanding and great at running hard, strong lines in attack.
Second-row: Matt Gillett
Age: 30
Height: 186cm
Weight: 100kg
Origins: 18
Origin tries: 2
Welcome back Matt. The Maroons missed him last year, after he was sidelined with a broken neck. Such a great competitor, great leader and you know exactly what you are going to get. Does all the little things really well.
Lock: Josh McGuire
Age: 29
Height: 180cm
Weight: 104kg
Origins: 11
Origin tries: 0
The mindset of the whole team needs to be aggressive and Moose brings that. He has to do that without being silly. Concentrate on cleaning up through the middle defensively.
Interchange: Moses Mbye
Age: 25
Height: 180cm
Weight: 89kg
Origins: Debut
Origin tries: 0
Whatever role he ends up playing, he will do it well. Certainly has the ability and class. Deserves to be there.
Interchange: Joe Ofahengaue
Age: 23
Height: 190cm
Weight: 113kg
Origins: Debut
Origin tries: 0
Great motor and keep doing what he has been doing for the Broncos.
Interchange: Dylan Napa
Age: 26
Height: 198cm
Weight: 113kg
Origins: 5
Origin tries: 0
Big Dylan off the bench needs to bring something special. He is well know for his aggression but he needs to do more.
Interchange: David Fifita
Age: 19
Height: 186cm
Weight: 107kg
Origins: Debut
Origin tries: 0
Not quite sure where Dave will play, in the middle or on an edge but when he gets his opportunity he has to make sure he makes a difference.
NSW BLUES
Fullback: James Tedesco
Age: 26
Height: 184cm
Weight: 95kg
Origins: 7
Origin tries: 3
Queensland's nemesis. One of the real danger men in the Blues side. He is excellent with the ball in hand and potent off the ball. Leads the NRL in line breaks, tackle breaks and total metres.
Wing: Nick Cotric
Age: 20
Height: 185cm
Weight: 98kg
Origins: Debut
Origin tries: 0
One of the Blues' rookies but is big, strong and fast. Is good under the high ball and will be a danger if allowed room to move. When he gets the ball needs to be shut down quickly.
Centre: Latrell Mitchell
Age: 21
Height: 193cm
Weight: 102kg
Origins: 3
Origin tries: 2
Mitchell is the X-factor in the NSW team. The more ball the he gets with room to move, the better the chance the NSW side have of winning. Simple as that.
Centre: Josh Morris
Age: 32
Height: 182cm
Weight: 98kg
Origins: 15
Origin tries: 5
A quality player and a very reliable veteran. The oldest player in the team but has still got good speed. Great defensively. Players find it hard to get past him.
Wing: Josh Addo-Carr
Age: 23
Height: 183cm
Weight: 88kg
Origins: 3
Origin tries: 2
Another game-breaker on the Blues' left side. A speedster who can do anything if given space. Put on a bit of weight this year, which will make him an even more dangerous proposition.
Five-eighth: Cody Walker
Age: 29
Height: 179cm
Weight: 90kg
Origins: Debut
Origin tries: 0
First time in the Origin arena but has plenty of experience in big games, so will be interesting to see how he handles it. The form player in the NRL at the moment.
Halfback: Nathan Cleary
Age: 21
Height: 182cm
Weight: 92kg
Origins: 3
Origin tries: 0
Under pressure but he knows that. He will be calm and composed and all he needs to concentrate on is making his tackles and getting to his kicks. Must concentrate on the basics and get them right.
Prop: David Klemmer
Age: 25
Height: 198cm
Weight: 116kg
Origins: 12
Origin tries: 0
Big David is a metre-eater. He saps the energy of defensive lines with his post contact metres. Big mobile forward, who makes his tackles. Probably the form prop in the comp.
Hooker: Damien Cook
Age: 27
Height: 180cm
Weight: 88kg
Origins: 3
Origin tries: 0
Danger man, who is always a constant threat out of dummy-half. Has got a few more strings to his bow this year, with a better passing game and his kicking game has improved.
Prop: Paul Vaughan
Age: 28
Height: 193cm
Weight: 110kg
Origins: 4
Origin tries: 0
Big, strong, fast front rower with great foot work. He is dangerous. For NSW halves to get on the front foot Klemmer and Vaughan are really important.
Second-row: Boyd Cordner (c)
Age: 26
Height: 188cm
Weight: 102kg
Origins: 12
Origin tries: 2
Mr Consistency. The best captain and back rower in the game. Does everything right. Whether it is his defence of attack, he is always on the spot making the right decisions.
Second-row: Tyson Frizell
Age: 27
Height: 183cm
Weight: 108kg
Origins: 9
Origin tries: 2
A beast. Very good with the ball in hand, very hard to stop and the Blues will be looking to gain momentum off his runs. Fearless in attack and powerful in defence.
Lock: Jake Trbojevic
Age: 25
Height: 185cm
Weight: 107kg
Origins: 7
Origin tries: 0
One of my favourite players in the game. Everything he does in quality and he is so competitive. He is in a league of his own when it comes to defensive technique.
Interchange: Jack Wighton
Age: 26
Height: 189cm
Weight: 93kg
Origins: Debut
Origin tries: 0
Interesting selection on the bench. Can play a number of positions out wide and certainly in the halves. Also big enough to play in the backrow. Ideal player for Origin.
Interchange: Payne Haas
Age: 19
Height: 194cm
Weight: 119kg
Origins: Debut
Origin tries: 0
Been playing really well at club level, making plenty of metres. Big step up for someone so young but looking forward to seeing how he handles the Cauldron.
Interchange: Cameron Murray
Age: 21
Height: 184cm
Weight: 90kg
Origins: Debut
Origin tries: 0
Typical player you want in Origin, good in attack and strong defence. Will be a dangerous player off the bench.
Interchange: Angus Crichton
Age: 23
Height: 187cm
Weight: 102kg
Origins: 3
Origin tries: 0
Very reliable and consistent. Great at doing his job and expect him to do it well for the Blues.