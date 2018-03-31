Making their mark in AFL

BIG LEAP: Gympie Cats' Phoebe Grant, Jorja Kirsopp, Brooklyn Warren and Emma Vollmar will be hoping to make the state side.

Aussie Rules: Four Gympie Cats girls will be looking to take a big step in their playing career as they prepare to head to Far North Queensland in May.

Phoebe Grant, Brooklyn Warren, Jorja Kirsopp and Emma Vollmar were selected for the under-15s Wide Bay AFL squad and will be travelling to Cairns hoping to be selected for the state side.

The Wide Bay Region team has 25 girls and will play in a carnival against sides from all around Queensland.

Having played AFL since she was kid, Brooklyn is no stranger when it comes to footy and is looking forward to playing.

"I have been around footy since I was young because I come from a footy loving family," she said.

"It will be good to meet some new girls and see their skills and also learning more about my own game."

Making her first appearance in a Wide Bay competition, Brooklyn is hoping to get some pointers about her own game.

"It is going to be fun and really exciting," she said.

"Having different coaches will be handy because they will be able to see different areas of my game that might need improving."

Like Patrick Dangerfield, Brooklyn's positions are ruck-rover and forward.

"In the forward line you get the ball and kick goals but in the ruck you are always moving," she said.

"I like being in the middle and contesting the ball to get it down the field. It would be good to play forward but I do not care where I play as long as I'm not at the back."

Cats women's coach and Jorja's father Tony said he was proud of all the girls.

"Cats is a small club and you get to know everyone well," he said.

"This is just Jorja's second year of footy and she has done very well."

Tony said this way of selecting kids from the regions was a great way to find and showcase talent.

The carnival will be played in Cairns May 10-13.