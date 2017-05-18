Making his way at Show

FEATURE BREED: Young Tamaree grazier Chris Turner, of Maunsell Park Droughtmasters, with stud entrant Maunsell Park Holy Dolly, competing in this year's Gympie Show.

TAMAREE-based cattle breeder Chris Turner laughs off good-natured suggestions, overheard at the Gympie Show on Thursday, that it is nearly time he did some breeding of his own.

He was at the show stud cattle arena, preparing for the judging with his line-up of entries from his own stud Maunsell Park Droughtmasters.

"It started at high school,” the Gympie State High graduate said.

"From when I was 15 I purchased a few females privately and now I run about 30 registered and commercial breeders.”

But the inspiration goes back even further than that for the ambitious 25-year-old.

"My grandfather, Alby Ryan, used to run the Gympie Saleyards and I would help him out on sale days,” Mr Turner said.

"He bought me my first ever animal when I was 10.”

Now he runs his herd on small acreage at Tamaree and leased country at Glastonbury and Sandy Creek.

"I work full time as well,” Mr Turner said. said.

"I finished up recently at Nolan Meats and I'll be working on a property at Bells Bridge, looking after breeders there.

"I thoroughly enjoy it.

"It's trying at times because you do get losses, but that is part of the game.”

Mr Turner's entries were part of a large contingent of droughtmasters, the feature breed at this year's Gympie Show.

Tom, Rob and Riley Orphant at this year's Gympie Show. Renee Albrecht

But that did not stop the cries of "charbrays rule” from Gympie's Michael Connolly, of Emjay Charbray.

Mr Connolly's entry won the pasture-fed champion prime.

He was congratulating colleagues Val and Allan Crawford, whose grand champion winner was bred by Maree Duncombe, of Conondale.

"We sell together at Woolooga,” Mr Connolly said of the Crawfords.

Val Crawford, Judge Michael Senini from Nolan Meats and Allan Crawford with their Grand Champion Prime Exhibit. Renee Albrecht

Prime cattle judge Michael Senini is Ausmeat/MSA specification co-ordinator at Nolan Meats.

He said the prime cattle judging had been a difficult task, with a close contest from almost all the entries.

"Just great cattle all the way through,” Mr Senini said.