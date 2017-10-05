Make sure you grab a ticket to this great event

THANK YOU VERY MUCH: (Back) "Elvis” Stephen Richards with (Front from Left) "Ethel” Norma Strathdee, "Florrie” Mel Shaw, the Captain AKA Manfred Gessner and "Grace” Tammy Bellingan from the upcoming Gympie Theatre Association production Cruising Calypso.

THANK YOU VERY MUCH: (Back) "Elvis” Stephen Richards with (Front from Left) "Ethel” Norma Strathdee, "Florrie” Mel Shaw, the Captain AKA Manfred Gessner and "Grace” Tammy Bellingan from the upcoming Gympie Theatre Association production Cruising Calypso. Contributed

GYMPIE'S very own amateur acting troupe, Gympie Theatre Association, is at it again.

The group that has been responsible for The Pirate Prince, A Knight to Remember and The Real Princesses of Fairyland is taking to the stage again in a brand new theatre restaurant, this time set on a cruise ship.

Cruisin' Calypso is the fruit of their hard work; a labour of love for the past four and a half months for the 25 cast and crew members.

Producer of the show, Dani Bell said the production is very much an ensemble piece.

"There are plenty of interesting characters to meet in this production, with a number of the cast taking on multiple roles,” she said.

"There are a few familiar faces, but plenty of new cast members too,” Ms Bell said.

Tickets went on sale yesterday and fittingly enough are available from Easy Travel and Cruise in Mary St, right next door to the Town Centre Stage.

The $55 ticket price includes a three-course meal prepared by head chef from King's College in Brisbane, Clarke Tunstall, and of course, all the fun, hilarity and musical madness the GTA cast and crew can squeeze into a two to three hour show.

Director of the show, Debi Galloway-Richards, who also wrote and directed The Real Princesses of Fairyland in 2015, is excited to see all the hard work of her cast and crew come to fruition in the Prospector's Hall at the Gympie Civic Centre next month, and said the group is constantly exceeding her expectations.

Cruisin' Calypso will be performed for two nights only, November 10 and 11, at the Gympie Civic Centre in the Prospector's Hall.

The production will be full of naughty jokes and innuendo so is more suited to a mature audience.

For tickets, pop into Easy Travel and Cruise in Mary St or phone 54828388.