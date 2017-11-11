Make sure you check out the swords as you leave

Keith and Louise Aggett at their antiques stall at the Gympie Showgrounds.

Jacob Carson

WITH a martini glass clasped firmly in his hand, the little man is looking pretty damn good for someone who's been drinking exclusively for some 50 odd years.

Clocking in at just under 30 centimetres tall, the bar-tender toy has prime position on the Aggetts Antiques stall in the Gympie Showgrounds.

"You've got to check this out,” he says with a grin, flicking a switch behind the toy which whirs him to life.

The miniature man vigorously shakes the cocktail mixer, pours himself a glass and downs it in one.

A red bulb springs to life casting a cheery glow across his face, he's having a good time.

When this amused reporter pointed out maybe the toy shouldn't be sampling his own product, Mr Aggett pointed to the other one sitting to the side, puffing on an imaginary cigar.

"These were made in the 60s mate,” he laughs pointing to the toy's delicately painted, slightly droopy eyes, "I don't know what's in that cigar but he's clearly enjoying himself.”

There's a clear love for all things unique and slightly dated here at the showgrounds, part of a larger antique show running through until Sunday as well.

For Mr Aggett and his partner Louise, this is their life - having made the trip to well over 20 separate antiques fairs and shows this year.

Their stop in Gympie is the last for 2017, but even while acknowledging how tiring all that moving around can be there's still a spark of excitement whenever a curious onlooker passes by.

"I think at heart I'm still just a big kid,” he says.

It's easy to get swept up in the enthusiasm, especially when the often well-versed stall owners talk about the construction or refurbishment of old items.

Across the room, Margaret Goodyear shows off intricately designed jewellery and family heirlooms that have come into their collection over the years.

"They've stood the test of time for decades and decades, and I think part of that is because of the attention and detail that gets put into the pieces,” she says.

"There's no computer on machine that automatically does the work now, somebody had to sit and craft it.”

The sense of joy and celebration is reflected in the eclectic range of products that can be found in meetings like this.

From uniquely patterned ceramics to slightly rusted swords or decommissioned pistols - visitors are spoiled for choice.

But as this new antiquing convert found out, the real prize of the day was spending time with the die-hard community who love these items.

If you'd like to check out the antiques show at the Gympie Showgrounds, it's on tomorrow from 8am-2pm.

Entry is $8 per person, with children entering for free.