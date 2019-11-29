Menu
Makavelii’s mum ditches bail bid

by Pete Martinelli
29th Nov 2019 4:01 PM
THE expected bail application by a White Rock mother charged with the torture and manslaughter of her infant child has been abandoned.

A Notice of Abandonment was filed with Cairns Supreme Court on Wednesday on behalf of Lina Marie Daley, 21.

Ms Daley is charged with causing the death of her 13-month-old boy Makavelii Leoni after he was found unresponsive by paramedics in their White Rock house at 9am on September 24 last year.

He had stopped breathing, and gone into cardiac arrest.

White Rock mother Lina Daley with her son Makavelii Leoni.
The bail application filed by in the Supreme Court by barrister Kelly Goodwin argued Ms Daley's circumstances had changed to allow her bail, including a heavy study program while in custody at Townsville Women's Correctional Centre.

It was expected he would argue for her release on bail in the court today.

Detectives charged Ms Daley with manslaughter, torture, and drug trafficking in October.

She has not yet entered a plea to the charges and remains in custody.

Ms Daley had earlier been denied bail in the Cairns Magistrates Court.

