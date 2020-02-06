Major works planned for Gympie shopping centre

One of Gympie’s Shopping precincts is about to get an upgrade - and NO, THIS IS NOT IT AND WE ARE NOT GETTING A KMART!!.... as far as we are currently aware. Picture: Robert Pozo

WORKS are set to begin next week at Gympie Central Shopping Centre with the centre’s amenities undergoing a major upgrade.

The overhaul to replace the old with new will include a full refurbishment of the current female and male toilets and parents room.

A spokeswoman from Vicinity Centres, to which Gympie Central belongs said, “Local contractors from Gympie and the Sunshine Coast are working with our team and the project is expected to be complete before Easter.

“For customer convenience during the build alternative amenities will be available in the carpark near the Woolworths entrance,” she said.

More on these developments as they come to hand.