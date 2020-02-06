Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One of Gympie’s Shopping precincts is about to get an upgrade - and NO, THIS IS NOT IT AND WE ARE NOT GETTING A KMART!!.... as far as we are currently aware. Picture: Robert Pozo
One of Gympie’s Shopping precincts is about to get an upgrade - and NO, THIS IS NOT IT AND WE ARE NOT GETTING A KMART!!.... as far as we are currently aware. Picture: Robert Pozo
News

Major works planned for Gympie shopping centre

Staff Writer
5th Feb 2020 10:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORKS are set to begin next week at Gympie Central Shopping Centre with the centre’s amenities undergoing a major upgrade.

The overhaul to replace the old with new will include a full refurbishment of the current female and male toilets and parents room.

A spokeswoman from Vicinity Centres, to which Gympie Central belongs said, “Local contractors from Gympie and the Sunshine Coast are working with our team and the project is expected to be complete before Easter.

“For customer convenience during the build alternative amenities will be available in the carpark near the Woolworths entrance,” she said.

More on these developments as they come to hand.

gympie central shopping centre renovations upgrades
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 48 people to appear in two Gympie courts today

        premium_icon NAMED: 48 people to appear in two Gympie courts today

        News Every court sitting day, a number of people are expected to attend Gympie courts on a range of matters.

        • 6th Feb 2020 8:35 AM
        350mm drenching as heavy rain slams into Qld

        premium_icon 350mm drenching as heavy rain slams into Qld

        Weather One Queensland community has recorded almost 350mm

        Payment rule rollout angers subbies and builders

        premium_icon Payment rule rollout angers subbies and builders

        Politics State Government’s tough new legislation has left plenty unhappy

        630 athletes to descend on Gympie for regional champs

        premium_icon 630 athletes to descend on Gympie for regional champs

        News ‘It is fantastic for Gympie, a lot of talent is coming here, this is one of the...