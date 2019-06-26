Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Major road closed after peak hour crash

by Sarah Matthews
26th Jun 2019 8:45 AM

A CRASH between a truck and a car has left one person in hospital and caused a major road to be closed in the Logan area this morning.

Emergency services were called to Logan River Road and Teys Road just after 7am this morning to reports of a crash between a truck and a vehicle.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police said police had closed Logan River Road and are diverting traffic via Castille Cresent.

Paramedics transported one patient to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition following the crash.

logan traffic

Top Stories

    15 things on the agenda for today's Gympie council meeting

    premium_icon 15 things on the agenda for today's Gympie council meeting

    Council News This year's expected budget deficit has been revealed ahead of tomorrow's general meeting, which also includes road and development issues.

    • 26th Jun 2019 10:27 AM
    • 1 LYNW4
    GYMPIE PYRAMID: New Wit-boooka trespass case ends

    premium_icon GYMPIE PYRAMID: New Wit-boooka trespass case ends

    News Other charges follow the Gympie Regional Council 'melee' trial

    It's obvious what this anonymous letter to Mayor really is

    premium_icon It's obvious what this anonymous letter to Mayor really is

    News OPINION: My friends and I had a good laugh

    • 26th Jun 2019 8:51 AM
    Gympie man jailed for 'frightening' Maccas carpark threats

    premium_icon Gympie man jailed for 'frightening' Maccas carpark threats

    News He rang the victim the next day and made more threats.