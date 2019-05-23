Menu
Tommy Hilfiger is opening its first store on the Coast at the Sunshine Plaza tomorrow.
Major retailer opening at Sunshine Plaza tomorrow

23rd May 2019 1:17 PM
TOMMY Hilfiger is opening its doors at the Sunshine Plaza tomorrow as part of the shopping centre's $440 million redevelopment.

It's the designer brand's first store on the Sunshine Coast and its 14th in the country, adding to the brand's growing worldwide portfolio.

The 230sq m store, located in the Sunshine Plaza's new mall, will showcase the Spring 2019 collection and reflects Tommy Hilfiger's "new global retail concept".

To celebrate the opening, customers are invited to attend the store from 9am-midday for free doughnuts and coffee, and the first 50 customers that spend more than $100 will receive a complimentary Tommy cap.

You can also customise your purchase with your name or initials in store on Friday and Saturday from 11am-4pm.

There will also be 25 per cent off store-wide until Sunday.

Tommy Hilfiger opens on Friday morning at 9am. For more information visit au.tommy.com.

