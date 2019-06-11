Menu
BIG JOB: Workers early start on iconic Gympie building.
Major repair work for popular Gympie venue

Arthur Gorrie
11th Jun 2019 7:24 AM
MAJOR roof repair work at Gympie's Royal Hotel provided a spectacle for early morning commuters in the CBD this morning.

Workers partly closed Monkland St to allow crane access to the roof, where roofing and insulation were hoisted into position for installation today.

The project is believed to be linked to hail damage suffered by many Gympie building owners relatively recently.

New air conditioners were also lifted into position to allow replacement of four hail damaged roof-mounted units.

Traffic controllers guided vehicles past the scene.

