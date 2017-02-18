Major redevelopment planned for Excelsior

ANTHONY McPhee has big plans for the Excelsior area, particularly his part of it, next to his Charter Partners headquarters.

A principal of Charter Partners, Mr McPhee says he wants the new project, on the corner of Excelsior Rd and Perseverance St, to be of the same sort of calibre.

And he is looking for tenants to help bring that about.

TO THIS: An artist's early impression of Anthony McPhee's new Excelsior project. Renee Albrecht

"We want the building to be of a high standard and we need tenants and a tenant mix to match that.”

Although preliminary drawings have been prepared, Mr McPhee says the design is flexible according to what is required.

For that reason only, preliminary talks have been held with Gympie Regional Council.

"We're talking to a couple of prospective tenants at the moment and our final plans will depend on that.

"We need at least one more tenant.

"It could be a retail, medical or allied health operation.”

On that depends the size of the building and the number of car parks required.

"Different uses have different parking requirements.

"It's a five-star high quality building and the tenants have to be of high quality as well,” he said.