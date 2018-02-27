Major real estate chain back in Gympie

RAISED IN Longreach, real estate agent Richard Murray says his career has been one long extension of his primary passion.

"It all comes back to my love of the land.”

That love has now become Mr Murray's latest professional step, with the distinctive bright yellow door of Ray White Rural Gympie now open for business.

And it is a move which only adds fuel to his own fire.

"I just enjoy so much, different paddocks, different farms, different people,'' he said.

"I like jumping in the car and going to see people.

"That in itself is an adventure. Each place you go to is a new place.

"They all have their own unique attributes.”

The business's grand opening was a family affair, with Mr Murray's three-year-old granddaughter Stella Bell giving the ribbon its official snip before more than 30 guests.

It has been three years since Ray White last had a presence in the region, and Mr Murray said it was the perfect time for the business to return.

"We had the opportunity to open Ray White Rural Gympie... because of what we see as a really bright future for the area we're excited about business here,'' Mr Murray said.

"We saw an opening here in Gympie.”

And with 12 years' experience under his belt with them already, he is looking forward to adding many more in an industry which let him do what he dreamed.

"I like meeting people, talking to people in the paddock and getting help for them.

"It's pretty exciting.”