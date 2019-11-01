Major price drop on hot Gympie region business venture

One of many long-term residents on the look out for carrots at Borumba Deer park's front office.

MAJOR Mary Valley holiday destination Borumba Deer Park has dropped its sale price since hitting the market earlier this year.

The hugely popular holiday park at Imbil, that borders the ever-flowing Yabba Creek, was first released on the market in January with a price tag of $2.3 million.

Now, long-term owners Col and Rosa Huddy, have taken a new approach to hand over the reigns of the 26 ha "hidden gem" - dropping the price to $1.75 million and listing it with a new agent.

The approach has garnered plenty of attention on social media, McGrath Real Estate agent Shaun Hammill said.

PRICE DROP: Long-term owners of Borumba Deer Park Col and Rosa Huddy are selling the popular tourist destination.

He said the iconic property was not only at an ideal location - five minutes from Borumba Dam, but was also a well-known attraction that instilled a life long love of the grounds for many visitors.

The Huddys, who have been the driving force behind the park for the past 13 years, invested in the holiday business after moving back to Australia from working overseas.

The intention to ease into retirement lasted longer than first planned, Mr Huddy said, but one the devoted couple couldn't speed up given the attachment they had to the place.

Now they are seeking new owners who will show as much passion about the park as they have to keep the ever-growing stream of families and grey nomads calling the park their holiday home.

The property features one kilometre of shaded creek frontage, a Putt Putt golf course, playgrounds, camp kitchens and entertaining sheds.

It is made up of 60 powered sites, 150 camp sites, seven cabins and s ix on-site vans.

The owner's quarter contains a four bedroom farmhouse, self-contained flat, swimming pool and studio.