Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Breaking

Major police hunt as man crashes, steals car and flees

Shayla Bulloch
by
12th Mar 2019 3:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who crashed at an intersection before stealing a car and fleeing has sparked a major police hunt across the Sunshine Coast.

Maroochydore Station acting officer-in-charge, Senior Sergeant Gary Brayley said a large scale police hunt had been launched to find the man after a crash at the intersection of Maroochydore Rd and Pike St.

Snr Sgt Brayley said two cars were involved in a crash about 2.20pm.

The driver from one of the vehicles left his car, stole another and fled the scene.

Police are searching for the man.

editors picks maroochydore police maroochydore rd sunshine coast crashes sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Severe storm warning for Gympie

    premium_icon Severe storm warning for Gympie

    News Large hailstones and damaging winds are likely in warning area

    • 12th Mar 2019 2:48 PM
    Why must such good news be spoiled by political pettiness?

    premium_icon Why must such good news be spoiled by political pettiness?

    News While we are grateful, we remain incredulous at how long it took

    BREAKING: USC to expand Gympie campus for next semester

    premium_icon BREAKING: USC to expand Gympie campus for next semester

    News $530,000 will be invested to upgrade the Gympie site this year