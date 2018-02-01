Menu
Major overhaul for Gympie's 'black spot' intersection

SAFETY PROGRAM: Artists impression of the upgraded intersection of Station Rd and Cogan St.
scott kovacevic
by

SAFETY will get a $750,000 lift from this month with work to start intersection of Station Rd and Cogan St upgrade.

A coloured concrete roundabout will be the key feature of the work, which will start on February 13 and is expected to finish in May.

Traffic will detour through Crescent and Tozer Park Rds while the work is under way

The roundabout will not be the only difference, though.

Not only will the existing intersection be demolished, changes will also be made to the intersection's approach, including asphalt resurfacing, and street lighting.

Four different colours will pattern the roundabout's interior. Footpaths will be installed on three corners and bounded by plants.

The work is fully funded by the Federal Government under its Black Spot Program.

A Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said several incidents had led the council to propose the upgrades.

"This intersection has seen multiple accidents and was nominated by council as a Black Spot intersection to increase safety,” she said.

Mayor Mick Curran said the intersection now carried much heavier traffic since the aquatic centre opened.

"We've had 75,000 people through the doors... since July 1,” he said.

This was not the only road safety improvement which the council hoped would happen, either.

"We're also advocating to the State Government for improvements to Graham St and Brisbane Rd,” Cr Curran said.

Some properties may have their access affected for short periods during the work.

