Major outage for Optus customers

A mobile phone outage has wreaked havoc on Optus customers just 10 days before Christmas.

Users took to social media on Tuesday morning to complain they hadn't been able to make or receive calls.

@Optus is your service out? I can’t call anyone. Every time I try and call it says call failed even though I have full reception. I’m waiting on a call from my Doctor. Can you please resolve this issue ASAP? — Annabelle Kavanagh (@bellerkavanagh) December 15, 2020

Our teams aware of a fault impacting 4G based calls with Optus mobile services. Fault ref: 23367369. Our teams are working to have this resolved asap.



Please try switching to 3G or WiFi calling if possible as this may serve as workaround during this time - Nard — Optus (@Optus) December 15, 2020

The telecommunications company confirmed a fault had impacted 4G-based calls on some handsets.

"We're working to restore services as soon as possible," it wrote on Twitter.

"In the meantime, we recommend switching to the 3G network or enabling WiFi Calling on your device if possible."

Thanks for advising me @Optus on the day.... how useless — tim (@__tim_c) December 15, 2020

Hey Tim, We are aware of an issue impacting 4G based calls on some Optus mobile services (ref 23367369). We're working to restore services as soon as possible.

In the meantime, we recommend switching to the 3G network or enabling WiFi Calling on your device if — Optus (@Optus) December 15, 2020

possible. Data services are not affected so you can continue to make calls through apps such as Facetime or Whatsapp.

Customers can also view updates on our network status page here: https://t.co/Z3AzR8s3oW. We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this time. Ti — Optus (@Optus) December 15, 2020

An Optus spokeswoman said the issue had since been resolved and all services were back up and running.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and thank customers for their patience," she said.

