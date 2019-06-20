Major news network pulls out of Wide Bay

WIN news has pulled the plug on its Wide Bay news bulletins.

THE WIN television network is pulling the plug on its Wide Bay news bulletins as it struggles to remain financially viable.

The group announced the axing on Wednesday as part of wider cuts to regional production "based on the commercial viability of news in these areas”.

Albury, Orange/Dubbo and Wagga Wagga are the other regional areas to be dropped.

"Changing content consumption habits and increased competition from digital content providers, that don't face the same regulatory conditions that challenge traditional media, has led to a reduction in demand for local news bulletins in these regions,” WIN said in its media release.

Regional journalism has taken another hit. lofilolo

They said the priority "in the short term will be working with the staff impacted to attempt to redeploy them into other roles in the Network”.

Media and Entertainment Arts Alliance media director Katelin McInerney said the steady decline of regional journalism was a serious issue for communties.

"Fewer journalists on the ground, fewer local stories, fewer local voices causes immense harm to these communities,” she said.