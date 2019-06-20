Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WIN news has pulled the plug on its Wide Bay news bulletins.
WIN news has pulled the plug on its Wide Bay news bulletins.
News

Major news network pulls out of Wide Bay

scott kovacevic
by
20th Jun 2019 2:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE WIN television network is pulling the plug on its Wide Bay news bulletins as it struggles to remain financially viable.

The group announced the axing on Wednesday as part of wider cuts to regional production "based on the commercial viability of news in these areas”.

Albury, Orange/Dubbo and Wagga Wagga are the other regional areas to be dropped.

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE REGION

"Changing content consumption habits and increased competition from digital content providers, that don't face the same regulatory conditions that challenge traditional media, has led to a reduction in demand for local news bulletins in these regions,” WIN said in its media release.

Regional journalism has taken another hit.
Regional journalism has taken another hit. lofilolo

They said the priority "in the short term will be working with the staff impacted to attempt to redeploy them into other roles in the Network”.

Media and Entertainment Arts Alliance media director Katelin McInerney said the steady decline of regional journalism was a serious issue for communties.

"Fewer journalists on the ground, fewer local stories, fewer local voices causes immense harm to these communities,” she said.

gympie job cuts journalism news wide bay
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Ticket scalpers set sights on Kingaroy event

    premium_icon Ticket scalpers set sights on Kingaroy event

    News The show producers are panicked after finding out their show is being targeted by scalpers on Viagogo.

    • 20th Jun 2019 3:51 PM
    Subscribe to The Gympie Times and be blown away

    Subscribe to The Gympie Times and be blown away

    News There is a huge range of extra rewards and news for our subscribers

    • 20th Jun 2019 3:03 PM
    Gympie touch teams battle for supremacy

    premium_icon Gympie touch teams battle for supremacy

    News All the action will be at Albert Park tomorrow and Saturday.

    • 20th Jun 2019 2:57 PM
    Man injured, cars badly damaged in Gympie

    premium_icon Man injured, cars badly damaged in Gympie

    News Emergency services arrived at the scene just after 10am.