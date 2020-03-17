Major music festival cancelled due to coronavirus

Jungle Love was due to return to Imbil for its sixth year, but organisers have been forced to pull the plug due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Jungle Love was due to return to Imbil for its sixth year, but organisers have been forced to pull the plug due to the coronavirus outbreak.

JUNGLE Love Festival is the latest major Sunshine Coast event to succumb to the coronavirus pandemic and government's subsequent ban on non-essential gatherings over 500 people.

Organisers have shared with "great sadness" their decision to cancel this year's event, rather than postpone it, due to safety concerns and uncertainty over how long the virus will impact the community and economy.

The decision comes days after the Big Pineapple Music Festival announced it would postpone the festival to a yet-to-be-confirmed date in October due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Jungle Love is a music, arts and culture festival set on the banks of Yabba Creek, Imbil and was due to return for its sixth year on May 1 to 3.

Late last week it announced a second line-up which included Thunder Fox, Cheap Fakes and The Cairos, who would have reformed to play their first show in five years.

Organisers had touted this one to be the "best year yet".

Jungle Love organisers said they had already invested costs into this year's event which they could not recuperate, which included marketing, software, accounting, application fees, flights, material purchases, legal fees and insurance.

Jungle Love 2020 has been cancelled with organisers making the regrettable announcement on social media today.

They are working through their refund process, but advised this would not be 100 per cent.

"In an effort to be 100 per cent transparent with everyone, our management team has consisted of four people total; two people who have been volunteering all of their time, with another two of us who were volunteering up until mid-December, at which point we starting drawing a wage of $300 per week to allow us to pay rent and eat so we could focus our full efforts (70-plus hours most weeks) on the festival without the distraction of another job," they wrote on social media.

"Given the situation, we believe the fairest thing to do is to divide all of the revenue Jungle Love has received proportionately across all ticket holders, so that everyone gets something and only loses a portion of their ticket money.

"We know this is not ideal, but we mercifully ask for your understanding in this situation."

Jungle Love was transformed into a not-for-profit organisation this year with proceeds to be reinvested back into the festival.

Organisers have asked if anyone felt generous enough, to donate their ticket to the festival to help offset some of the costs.

"It's in no way expected and we understand many others need their money back at this time," they said.

The festival thrived off a large volunteer base and organisers thanked everyone who had dedicated their time and efforts.

"We also want to thank our community for the energy and support that you have given us throughout the year. You folks are tops!" co-directors Raymond, Elliott, Guy and Eliza wrote.