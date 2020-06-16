Menu
NRL Rd 5 - Knights v Storm
Major milestone for Gympie superstar

16th Jun 2020 12:01 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie star Tino Fa’asuamaleaui bagged his first try in the NRL on Saturday night when Melbourne Storm handed the Newcastle Knights their first loss of the 2020 season.

The Storm beat the Knights 26-12 and it was towards the end of the first half when the giant backrower crossed the line.

Storm’s Tino Faasuamaleaui is a handful for the Newcastle Knights defence. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
Dummy half and captain Cameron Smith provided the perfect pass to Fa’asuamaleaui, who ran straight through the defence.

Fa’asuamaleaui, who was given 38 minutes of game time, ran for 102 metres and made 28 tackles.

“I thought our first 40 minutes was the best this season,” said Smith, who set up two tries in the first half.

“Still a little bit of work to do with starting the second half. We just allowed Newcastle a little look at victory there but nice to come away with the victory on the road,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“It was a great team performance. I think we’ve adapted a bit over the last fortnight to how we play the new game and style of footy.”

Storm play the Penrith Panthers on Friday.

