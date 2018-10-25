Retailer's dream: $420m Plaza redevelopment set to open

Sunshine Plaza has today announced the first retail stage of the $420 million redevelopment will open to the public on Thursday 15 November.

Sunshine Plaza has today announced the first retail stage of the $420 million redevelopment will open to the public on Thursday 15 November. Contributed

SUNSHINE Plaza has announced the first stage of the $420 million redevelopment will open to the public on Thursday, November 15.

The opening will reveal a fully refurbished Myer and a range of new brands such as Harry Harthog, Tigerlily, T2, Politix, Secrets, Charcoal and the return of Bras N Things.

"We have two levels of retail opening down in the new mall to the fully-refurbished Myer, and new brands coming in with that," centre manager Michael Manwaring said.

In addition to new brands opening, some existing retailers will relocate to the new mall as part of development works, taking the opportunity to introduce their latest concept fit-outs to Sunshine Plaza.

"We've got a lot of displaced retailers," Mr Manwaring said.

"We've had to make way for the new mall to be built, so we've got a lot of those brands coming back.

"We've got Lorna Jane, Smiggle, Dotti, Sunburn all coming back in brand new concept stores."

Sunshine Plaza has today announced the first retail stage of the $420 million redevelopment will open to the public on Thursday 15 November. Contributed

A number of existing centre upgrades will also be completed in time for the opening, including the refurbished Food Court, interior ambience upgrades and a custom made nautical themed kids play zone.

The centre will also open more than 200 new parking spaces in the Myer rooftop car park, with direct access into the new mall.

Mr Manwaring said the revamp would "bring the Coast's charm to life".

"The Centre's overall design vision 'Home is my Holiday' is reflected in the refurbishment," Mr Manwaring said.

"There's a lot of coastal, natural timbers in there. It's all urban meets coastal.

"We've created a wonderful space that reflects the best lifestyle qualities the Sunshine Coast is famous for, and embraces our role as a central hub for locals and tourists."

He said the Plaza had provided new amenities, additional meeting places and expanded retail offerings for customers and existing retailers.

The Plaza will unveil the first stage of the redevelopment with a full day of events, live entertainment and give-aways.

"Part of the celebrations we do have Santa's arrival, a brand new Santa set and new Christmas decorations, live entertainment throughout the shopping centre and a lot of retailer activations," Mr Manwaring said.

Nearing the end of a huge project, Mr Manwaring said everyone, including retailers that were displaced in the development plans, was excited to see the finish line.

"There's been a lot of activity going on at the Sunshine Plaza over the last two years. Lots has changed in the existing centre as well."

"We'll have a brand new kids' play area opening here on the 15th, and also a fully refurbished food court."

Mr Manwaring couldn't reveal the exact number of stores opening on November 15, but some exciting brands would be included in the list.

He said while the cost of the redevelopment was "out of his league" and run by the developers, everything was on track and running smoothly.

The entire revamp was originally expected to open before Christmas trading, but earlier this year the expansion was broken down into two stages due to setbacks from foul weather.

Works began in late 2016 to expand the shopping centre from 73,000sq m to more than 103,000sq m, making it the largest retail centre north of Brisbane.

Stage Two of the redevelopment is expected to open in the first half of 2019.