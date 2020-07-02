Major innovative project waits for council green light

500ha of grazing country near Gympie will be replaced once this significant development proposal gets the green light from Gympie Regional Council.

MOVEMENT at one of the region’s long-awaited solar farms is finally on the horizon.

If it goes ahead, 500ha of mostly grazing country near Lower Wonga, north west of Gympie, will be replaced by a 210 Megawatt solar farm.

Multiple requests from developer Lightsource BP were some of the more than two dozen development applications lodged with Gympie Regional Council last month.

Two of those were for operational works on land at Lower Wonga owned by Lightsource and approved for solar farm developments.

A third application was lodged by the company for landscaping at another property connected with the proposed 210 Megawatt Woolooga Solar Farm, which is expected to be built across two sites.

The proposed Woolooga Solar Farm is expected to be built across multiple sites. PHOTO: MARIE NIRME

The company wants to start construction late this year.

The council has made no decision on the applications yet.

Lightsource’s website said the project will power “71,330 homes and save 324,400 tonnes of carbon emissions, which is the equivalent of taking 114,130 cars off the road”.

The project will cover 500ha of land.

Lightsource’s applications were joined by a DA seeking to create 25 residential blocks at McIntosh Creek.

Five of the DA’s lodged in June were for properties and work at the Southside.

Few details about this development, lodged by Cooroy-based Roberts Bros, are available.

Gympie’s south and west were popular spots for development; five of the applications were for Southside properties including reconfiguring land at Stumm Rd, a change of use at Exhibition Rd and landscaping at Kimberley Ave.

Other applications were lodged for a caretakers place at Imbil, advertising signs at Wickham St in Gympie, and houses at Pie Creek and Cooloola Cove.